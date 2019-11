Student Marghallet Jomeniel Buenaluz basking in the glow of Christmas trees at the Marina Bay Waterfront Promenade yesterday. President Halimah Yacob officiated at yesterday's light-up ceremony for ChariTrees, an annual fund-raising event that benefits several charitable organisations, including The Business Times Budding Artists Fund. A total of $306,000 has been raised so far this year. Madam Halimah will also be guest of honour at the Christmas light-up for Orchard Road today.