Lighting up Chijmes with Abba hits

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Singapore pop-rock string quartet Vox performing hits by Swedish group Abba while surrounded by hundreds of candles at Chijmes on Tuesday night. Vox is known for its bold interpretations of pop and rock classics such as Sweet Child O' Mine, Rolling In The Deep and Smells Like Teen Spirit, fusing them with Western classical music. The performance was part of the Candlelight Concerts organised by global live entertainment company Fever. Held at landmarks such as The Arts House and S.E.A. Aquarium, the concerts feature classical renditions of contemporary songs from artistes such as British singer Adele, Taiwan's Jay Chou and K-pop sensation BTS. Up to 4,000 battery-operated candles are used for each show. There are about 15 performances a month, each of which sees an audience of up to 450.

