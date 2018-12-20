Light projections, fireworks display and lots of other activities at Marina Bay Singapore Countdown

SINGAPORE - The community will take centre stage at this year's Marina Bay Singapore Countdown, whose dazzling light projections will feature artworks by students and beneficiaries of local schools and welfare organisations.

Revellers can head down to the Marina Bay precinct to catch the light projection shows every night from Dec 26 to Dec 31.

Landmarks lending their facades for the light projections include The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, the ArtScience Museum and the Merlion.

Said Mr Jason Chen, 49, director of place management at the Urban Redevelopment Authority, which is presenting the countdown event: "This year, we wanted to do something different that involves community outreach, and with that intention, we reached out to schools and several voluntary welfare organisations (VWOs)."

Adapting the artworks into projection content also helps to raise awareness of the VWOs, he added, so members of the public who want to donate to these organisations can help the beneficiaries realise their dreams and aspirations.

From Dec 26 to 31, the facade of The Fullerton Hotel will be illuminated nightly with artworks by beneficiaries of the Association for Persons with Special Needs (APSN) and the Metta Welfare Association (Metta).

Visitors can enjoy the whimsical projection shows at 15-minute intervals from 8pm to 10.30pm on Dec 26 to 30, and from 8pm to 11.30pm on New Year's Eve.

My House, by Muhammad Hasreen Muhd Hasron, 14, an APSN beneficiary, features his neighbourhood in Ang Mo Kio, and is among the artworks. Another is The Colourful School Bus by 15-year-old Lee Yang Lian, also an APSN beneficiary.

Other contributors include students and alumni of Metta School, as well as current resident artists of Arts@Metta, a service which aims to equip young people with special needs with life skills that promote integration, independence and employment.

The artworks include a painting of orchids by Mr Seah Chee Meng, 30, a resident batik artist at Arts@Metta, and a batik painting titled The Eye by Mr Luke Ng, 20, a graduate from Metta School.

At the ArtScience Museum, its facade will be lit with projections adapted from artworks by beneficiaries of social service organisation AWWA and the Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore from Dec 29 to Dec 31 between 8.15pm and 10.30pm.

The Merlion will also feature artworks created by students from the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts on Dec 29 and 30 from 8pm to 10.30pm, and on New Year's Eve from 8pm to 11.30pm.

The projections are part of the Build A Dream initiative to support the less fortunate in their personal development and in fulfilling their dreams.

The initiative is presented by the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown, in partnership with the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre.

Details about how to donate to the respective welfare organisations and schools are available on the event's website (www.marinabaycountdown.sg).

On New Year's Eve, an array of activities and programmes has been lined up to start from early evening and which will culminate in a spectacular seven-minute fireworks display set against Singapore's iconic city skyline at midnight.

Revellers can also enjoy live performances at Mediacorp's Let's Celebrate 2019 countdown concert at The Promontory as well as a series of free programmes at The Esplanade.

In addition, they can check out modern local gastronomical delights at the Food Truck Fest at the Marina Bay Sands Event Plaza from 5pm to 1am or indulge in thrilling rides and exciting games at the Prudential Marina Bay Carnival at the Bayfront Event Space from 4pm to 2am.

Over at The Float @ Marina Bay, the Star Island Singapore Countdown Edition, a multi-sensory fireworks musical, will wow the audience with performances by Taiko drummers, dancers and fire performers.