Light projection show, fireworks to dazzle during year-end festivities at Marina Bay

SINGAPORE - Revellers will get to usher in the new year in the Marina Bay area with fireworks, light installations and a projection show featuring works of art that aim to inspire a giving culture in Singapore.

These works will be projected onto the facades of The Fullerton Hotel Singapore and the Merlion, the organisers said on Thursday.

In total, 14 works by students from six local educational institutions, including Ngee Ann Polytechnic and Lasalle College of the Arts, will be on display nightly between Dec 26 and 31.

Ms Sheryl Loh will have her work depicting neighbours interacting in a Housing Board block projected onto the Merlion.

The 19-year-old student from Ngee Ann Polytechnic said: “I want to showcase the ‘kampung spirit’ in my work... The ‘kampung spirit’ was a result of a community that embodied the feeling of togetherness and trust. Although we don’t live in villages any more, our HDB flats are still reminiscent of it.”

Mr Jason Chen, director of place management at the Urban Redevelopment Authority, which is presenting the year-end event, said the light projections will spotlight meaningful initiatives and social causes in Singapore, as seen through the lenses of the younger generation.

“These heartwarming works celebrate the spirit of giving, and we hope that they can add delight to the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown experience, uplift the spirits of visitors, and inspire hope and optimism as we usher in a new year,” he said.

The Share The Moment show, which is organised in partnership with the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre and Giving.sg, will run every 15 minutes from 8pm to 11.45pm on New Year’s Eve, and from 8pm to 10.30pm on other days.

Besides the light projection show, visitors can enjoy a nightly display of light installations along the waterfront promenade adjacent to Marina Boulevard.