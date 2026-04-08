Lifestyle event Artbox draws visitors with trendy wares and matcha concoctions

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The TL;DR: Lifestyle event Artbox is back again this year for its seventh local edition, from April 3 to 5 and April 10 to 12 at Singapore Expo Hall 3. TL;DR headed down and found matcha concoctions, art prints and stickers, and K-beauty and skincare products galore.

The queues forming outside the entrance on its April 3 opening day were a giveaway: This year’s lifestyle pop-up event Artbox Singapore was again hitting the right notes with the young.

Serving as a space to promote creators and microbusinesses, the seventh edition of the Singapore version of Bangkok’s popular creative market by the Invade company featured more than 250 brands, with a selection of food stalls. Entry is $7 for weekdays and $8 for weekends.

The 2026 edition, which runs from April 3 to 5, and April 10 to 12 at Singapore Expo Hall 3, also marks the first time the event has been made pet-friendly, and we saw many visitors who brought their furry companions along during our visit.

South Korean lifestyle brand Wiggle Wiggle, which headlined the event, caught the attention of National University of Singapore students Yasmine Fali and Ong You Jun, both 23.

“I went to (Wiggle Wiggle’s) shop in Korea, and it was really cute,” said Ms Fali.

South Korean lifestyle brand Wiggle Wiggle caught the attention of National University of Singapore students Yasmine Fali and Ong You Jun. ST PHOTO: CHOO YING ERN

The brand, known for its vibrant colours and characters such as Wiggle Bear, Little Play Bunny, and Smile We Love, was featured in themed spots at Artbox, where visitors can take photos.

Mr Ong added he liked that there were many local and small-business owners, such as shops selling perfume, rather than just big brands.

Common retail items at the event included K-beauty and skincare products such as blushers, sunscreens and toners, as well as booths selling knick-knacks like stickers, keychains and crochet items sold by independent artists. Prices mostly ranged from $5 to $50.

First-time Artbox visitors, Ms Vishalya Shivanand, a Nanyang Technological University student, and Mr Darryl Mok, a full-time national serviceman, both 21, found out about the event through TikTok influencers. They said the handicraft stalls were a pull factor.

“We’re both very artsy people. We’ve been to other events like Mercury Festival and Public Garden,” said Ms Shivanand, referring to two curated art markets held in Singapore, where independent brands and emerging artists gather to sell their crafts and designs.

First-time Artbox visitors, Ms Vishalya Shivanand, a Nanyang Technological University student, and Mr Darryl Mok, a full-time national serviceman, said the handicraft stalls were a pull factor. ST PHOTO: CHOO YING ERN

Other than the colourful wares on sale, foodies also enjoyed the food stalls at Artbox, which mostly featured trendier foods from overseas popular with the young – steak and frites, rosti and Japanese fried sandwiches, in addition to traditional snacks. The price of the food offerings averaged around $10 to $15.

Matcha continued to pull in the crowds, with multiple stalls selling unique variations such as taro and strawberry. We queued for around 10 minutes for a banana pudding matcha ($9.50) at Haus, which drew the most customers amongst the stalls during our time.

Another prominent brand was The Cheesecake Factory, a popular American restaurant chain which currently does not have outlets in Singapore.

For Mr Matthew Ng, 31, a senior analyst, and Ms Wong Jia Wen, 28, an associate banker, both repeat visitors to Artbox for the past three to four years, the event made for a good date, though they felt the food was pricey.

The pair tried a variety of food and beverage options, including mala udon ($16.50), banana pudding matcha ($9.50), and a watermelon lychee drink ($10).

For Mr Matthew Ng, 31, a senior analyst, and Ms Wong Jia Wen, 28, an associate banker, the event made for a good date. ST PHOTO: CHOO YING ERN

Visitors were also seen trying out camping-themed photobooths and an arcade section featuring retro childhood games that evoke nostalgia.

Homegrown acts like Benjamin Kheng and Velvet Groove also made scheduled appearances on stage, drawing many visitors to their musical performances.

TL;DR’s tips for Artbox visitors

If you missed the first week, Artbox will still be running on April 10 to 12, from 12pm to 11pm at Singapore Expo Hall 3. If you are planning to head down, TL;DR has some tips for you.

1. Take a quick walk through first to plan your experience

Going in may be overwhelming at first, given the variety of food and retail options available. We recommend resisting the urge to impulse buy at first sight, and instead take your time to go down each aisle to explore the different options.

2. If you’re on a budget, take advantage of free entry and free samples

Though entry is paid, visitors can enjoy free entry by downloading the Reward Land app and signing up with the promo code ARTBOX26.

Score freebies by playing minigames at different booths. For those into skincare and beauty, the K-Beauty Street features renowned brands such as House of Hur, Beauty of Joseon, Centellian24 and more. Each booth there features a free minigame, which you can play to redeem freebies.

One game we tried was ring toss at Round Lab, where we managed to win a mini-sized 1025 Dokdo Ampoule serum.

3. Plan your free photo opps

Look out for photo opportunities at the venue, such as with the iconic Wiggle Wiggle camp-leader mascot, as well as with the big inflatables of their rabbit and bear characters.

You can also come dressed in colourful colours to match the event’s aesthetic vibe.

For more information on Artbox, visit https://artbox.sg/.