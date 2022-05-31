Lifesavers' Connect Hub opens at Kallang Fire Station to train and connect volunteers

SINGAPORE - A new training and community hub set up at the Kallang Fire Station will help the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) achieve its aim of training one million people with life-saving skills by 2025.

The new Lifesavers' Connect Hub (LCH) will also host volunteer leadership development programmes and dialogues at no cost to further cultivate SCDF volunteer leaders, said SCDF.

Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development, opened the hub on Tuesday (May 31).

Prof Faishal said: "With the opening of the Lifesavers' Connect Hub, volunteer leaders can come together to share knowledge and experience with one another, creating and implementing valuable emergency preparedness projects. The programmes at the Lifesavers' Connect Hub will also hone the leadership skills of our volunteers."

Eventually, the LCH will be situated at Hill Street, and also house the Civil Defence Heritage Gallery, the Emergency Preparedness Centre and a leadership development space.

A Lifesavers' Connect (LC) Network will also be established to deepen public engagement and increase the training touchpoints for the community to learn emergency preparedness skills.

The LC Network will consist of LC Zones at SCDF fire posts and fire stations.

The LC Zone is a physical space where the community can engage in learning and refresher hands-on training through interactive kiosks on how to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation and use first aid skills, among other things.

"These programmes will benefit volunteers as they will be able to carry out their roles meaningfully with SCDF and allow them to function as well-rounded volunteers," said SCDF.

The LCH will enable SCDF volunteers in the community to step up as a volunteer to conduct ground-up collaborative projects and initiatives relating to emergency preparedness.

Collaborative projects include reviewing the emergency preparedness needs of their institutions, such as schools, and initiating programmes like fire safety talks or first aid training to further prepare them for emergencies.

Through the LCH, volunteers will be able to interact and exchange knowledge with one another to equip themselves with skills in emergency preparedness and build resilience in facing emergencies as a community, SCDF said.