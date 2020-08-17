HOME IN FOCUS

Lifelong pursuit of fleeting moments

A frog resting on a lily pad at Ang Mo Kio Town Garden West, photographed on April 11, 2010. The pond at this park attracts photography groups that converge to take shots of aquatic flowers and the wide array of dragonflies and damselflies that visit the spot.PHOTO: LUI HOCK SENG
A water lily rising above its reflection in the pond at Ang Mo Kio Town Garden West, photographed on April 6, 2010. The park was the second one to be developed in Ang Mo Kio and was constructed over 22ha on a hill, at a cost of $2.7 million. It was completed in 1983, and initially featured an observatory terrace, an outdoor stage and play areas for children.PHOTO: LUI HOCK SENG
Lui Hock Seng’s passion for photography has not been dampened by partial vision loss, a brush with cancer or the current pandemic.ST PHOTO: NEO XIAOBIN
Visitors on Oct 5 last year to the Singapore Botanic Gardens, which was declared a Unesco World Heritage Site – the first in Singapore – in 2015. Founded in 1859, it is one of only three botanic gardens in the world, and the only tropical garden, to be given Unesco World Heritage Site status. PHOTO: LUI HOCK SENG
A common kingfisher perching on a sculpture at the Singapore Botanic Gardens on Oct 5 last year. The 161-year-old tropical garden at the fringe of the Orchard Road shopping district is a Unesco World Heritage Site.PHOTO: LUI HOCK SENG
A black-crowned night heron that Mr Lui Hock Seng spotted at Toa Payoh Town Park on Oct 14 last year. These nocturnal birds rest in the day and hunt at dusk. Both sexes have the same grey-and-white plumage.PHOTO: LUI HOCK SENG
A black cat in striking contrast with flower petals lying on the grass at Toa Payoh Town Park on Oct 18 last year. Developed in the 1970s, the park was a popular venue for wedding photography, with its large pavilion, landscaped pond and rustic-looking gazebos. It still retains its charm and beauty, and is a popular place for families to gather for recreation.PHOTO: LUI HOCK SENG
A man casting his fishing net into the waters off Changi Beach Park on March 1. The park, which is about 3.3km long, stretches from Changi Point to Changi Ferry Terminal and overlooks Pulau Ubin. Fishing, cycling, jogging and seafront dining are among the activities that are favoured by visitors to this recreational spot.PHOTO: LUI HOCK SENG
Children enjoying the crashing waves at Changi Beach on March 1, about a month before the circuit breaker period began in Singapore to curb the coronavirus outbreak. Changi Beach Park is one of the oldest coastal parks in the Republic, and it retains a kampung ambience, with stretches of pristine white sand dotted with coconut trees, barbecue pits, park benches and shelters. It is a popular place for families who want to spend a day out swimming and having picnics and barbecues.PHOTO: LUI HOCK SENG

Octogenarian has spent decades capturing scenes of Singapore

Eighty-four-year-old Mr Lui Hock Seng is seldom seen without his Nikon camera.

Even when he goes to the hospital for medical appointments, the camera is nestled inside his red backpack.

When his son voices his concern about Mr Lui lugging a heavy bag around to see the doctor, he replies: "What if I miss a shot?"

His dedication to turning ordinary moments into something special spans decades of passion. A sprightly pace belies his age.

A former mechanic by profession and a photographer by vocation, Mr Lui has been unassumingly documenting Singapore for more than half a century.

Since 2012, he has been working as a cleaner at Singapore Press Holdings.

The son of a tailor and a housewife, his interest in photography started in his youth in the 1950s, when his older brother brought a German-made Rolleiflex camera home.

Back then, he did not have access to a darkroom to make prints, so he improvised by using black cloth to cover the windows in the bathroom or kitchen of the zinc-roofed house he shared with his parents and five siblings.

He was a member of the South-east Asia Photographic Society for a few years, during which he honed his photography skills. His subjects ranged widely from streetscapes to portraits to architecture.

Even an accident at work in his early 40s that resulted in partial loss of vision did not deter him. A metal splinter struck his right eye when he was repairing a car, so he put his left eye to the camera instead.

Although Mr Lui never pursued photography professionally, he has picked up awards in several photo competitions over the years, and was even accepted as an Associate of The Royal Photographic Society (ARPS) of Great Britain (1963).

A woman exercising in Toa Payoh Town Park on Oct 31 last year. The park was previously known as Toa Payoh Town Garden. After its completion in 1973, it drew many newlyweds who wanted to have their photographs taken there. PHOTO: LUI HOCK SENG

EVERY OPPORTUNITY SEIZED

Family outings in the past occasionally turned into my father's photography excursions, much to my mother's chagrin.

MR ROGER LUI, the youngest son of Mr Lui Hock Seng.

ON THE GO

I'm restless, so I like to move about. Photography brings me happiness.

MR LUI HOCK SENG, on how he enjoys going out to capture scenes of Singapore with his camera.

In 2016, he won third prize in the colour category in the Kampong Glam Community Club photography competition.

His black-and-white photographs of Singapore, taken in the 1960s and 1970s, have gained recognition in recent years.

In 2018, at the age of 81, the self-taught photographer held his first solo exhibition at Objectifs, a centre for photography and film. He also released Passing Time, his first photo book, which captured scenes of Singapore from days gone by.

The same year, he was diagnosed with lymphoma and underwent several rounds of chemotherapy.

Shortly after he finished his last round of treatment and was discharged in March last year, his wife, who had used a wheelchair and resided in an old folks' home, died.

He has three sons and lives in a Housing Board flat in Bishan with a son in his 50s whose mobility is impaired because of a cycling accident. His youngest son, Mr Roger Lui, 46, returned to Singapore to help care for Mr Lui after working in the oil and gas industry in Thailand for about eight years.

"Family outings in the past occasionally turned into my father's photography excursions, much to my mother's chagrin," mused the younger man.

Touched by Mr Lui's passion for photography despite his medical condition, Nikon gave him a Coolpix P1000 last August.

An introvert, he used to spend almost every weekend out capturing scenes of Singapore, but the Covid-19 pandemic has forced the active senior to pace himself.

He now heads out twice a month, mask on and staying away from crowds, while doing what he loves.

"I'm restless, so I like to move about. Photography brings me happiness," he says.

While he laments nostalgically about the places he used to photograph that no longer exist, he continues to capture memories of nature and people in colour today.

Nothing has dampened his passion over the years, not a bad eye, not cancer, not even a pandemic.

• Mr Lui Hock Seng's book and prints of his black-and-white photos can be purchased at www.objectifs.com.sg

