Lifelong bonds: 9 share their NS memories to mark 55 years of national service

Q: What was your vocation when you were a full-time national serviceman (NSF)?

A: I enlisted in March 1989 and served 2½ years. I was a corporal and spent time in several units, including the Artillery and Support services.

Q: What do you remember most fondly from your NS days? And as we mark 55 years of NS, can you share what it means to you?

A: What I remember most fondly is the camaraderie and esprit de corps. It didn't matter what your race or religion was, which schools you were from or where you lived. If you were from the same unit, then you were family; you were brothers. We would fight for one another - and a few times, we literally did.

National service is a core Singaporean experience that impacts not just every male Singaporean, but every Singaporean. Those who didn't serve would have had a son, brother, husband, relative, boyfriend, or close friend go through NS, and we would all have our own NS experiences that we cherish. NS is central to not just Singapore's safety and security, but also what it fundamentally means to be Singaporean.

2. Quek Siu Rui, 33

Founder and chief executive of online marketplace Carousell