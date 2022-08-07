Lifelong bonds: 9 share their NS memories to mark 55 years of national service

SINGAPORE - As Singapore celebrates 55 years of national service (NS55), The Straits Times asks nine people - including MPs, civil servants, a sportsman and actors - to share their memorable moments in NS.
1. Darryl David, 52
MP for Ang Mo Kio GRC
Q: What was your vocation when you were a full-time national serviceman (NSF)?
A: I enlisted in March 1989 and served 2½ years. I was a corporal and spent time in several units, including the Artillery and Support services.
Q: What do you remember most fondly from your NS days? And as we mark 55 years of NS, can you share what it means to you?
A: What I remember most fondly is the camaraderie and esprit de corps. It didn't matter what your race or religion was, which schools you were from or where you lived. If you were from the same unit, then you were family; you were brothers. We would fight for one another - and a few times, we literally did.
National service is a core Singaporean experience that impacts not just every male Singaporean, but every Singaporean. Those who didn't serve would have had a son, brother, husband, relative, boyfriend, or close friend go through NS, and we would all have our own NS experiences that we cherish. NS is central to not just Singapore's safety and security, but also what it fundamentally means to be Singaporean.
2. Quek Siu Rui, 33
Founder and chief executive of online marketplace Carousell
Q: What was your vocation when you were a full-time NSF?
A: I was a lieutenant, infantry platoon commander at 4 SIR (Singapore Infantry Regiment) during my NSF days. I enlisted on Oct 15, 2007, and my operationally ready date (ORD) was Aug 14, 2009.
Q: What do you remember most fondly from your NS days?
A: Persevering through tough times and completing missions that were seemingly impossible together with my fellow comrades during training school and in the unit.
I can definitely still remember the long route marches along Lim Chu Kang Road, trekking through the jungles of Brunei, and the standard obstacle course.
Q: As we mark 55 years of NS, can you share what it means to you?
A: NS55 is a reminder that we should not take our privilege of having peace, stability, and opportunities for granted. It is a milestone to honour the dedication of everyone who serves and has served.
3. Louis Ng, 43
MP for Nee Soon GRC
Q: What was your vocation when you were a full-time NSF?
A: I was a corporal, commando fighter in the 1st Commando Battalion from 1997 to 1999.
Q: What do you remember most fondly from your NS days?
A: There were many fond memories, including jumping out of an aeroplane. But the most memorable one has to be the 72km route march before we got our red berets. It was a very long and tiring march through the night, but we all pushed hard, motivated one another and there was great camaraderie in the air. The 72km seemed almost impossible when we started off, but we lived and breathed the motto: Nothing is impossible, miracles take time.
Q: As we mark 55 years of NS, can you share what it means to you?
A: It was a tough two years of national service, physically and mentally demanding. It was also an important two years of serving and protecting our country. It ensures that everyone knows that he has a stake in this country and it is up to us, and nobody else, to defend this little red dot we call home.
I learnt a lot during NS, did things outside of my comfort zone and it made me a better person.
NS is an important part of Singapore and I'm glad I had the privilege of serving with a team who made the two years both memorable and fulfilling.
4. Ikhsan Fandi, 23
Footballer
Q: What was your vocation when you were a full-time NSF?
A: I served from April 2016 to February 2018. I was a corporal in the 9 SIR Battalion serving as a security trooper for key installations and camp compounds.
Q: What do you remember most fondly from your NS days?
A: It was the camaraderie and bond with my mates. I also fondly remember making new friends from all walks of life. You get exposed to so many people during NS, and while everyone knows Singapore is a multiracial country, you do not realise just how diverse Singapore is until you've been in NS. I think it was such an eye-opening experience for me to meet so many kinds of people and hear about their life experiences.
Q: As we mark 55 years of NS, can you share what it means to you?
A: NS means protecting my nation and all my loved ones. Singapore is where we all live - it is our home and we all should do whatever we can to protect it.
5. Suhaimi Yusof, 52
Actor
Q: What was your vocation when you were a full-time NSF?
A: I was an infantry military officer. My rank was lieutenant and my vocation was an infantry combat platoon commander. My unit was 3 SIR. I served for 2½ years from January 1989 to June 1991.
Q: What do you remember most fondly from your NS days?
A: The amazing brotherhood formed regardless of our ethnic background sets the tone for years to come. We are still in touch with one another to this day. After NS, we support one another's careers and even hobbies.
Q: As we mark 55 years of NS, can you share what it means to you?
A: NS to me is where we learn to be compassionate, accountable and resilient in life. A school with a punch. It really turns boys to men.
6. Patrick Han, 53
Director of Work Injury Compensation Department, Ministry of Manpower
Q: What was your vocation when you were a full-time NSF?
A: I was an NS inspector of police, a staff officer of the curriculum development unit at the training development division from January 1989 to June 1990.
Q: What do you remember most fondly from your NS days?
A: There were many wonderful fond memories of NS. Having undergone basic military training at Pulau Tekong, I was transferred to the Singapore Police Force where I was commissioned as a full-time NS Inspector.
A few of my peers and I joined the regular officers of the training development division located at Old Police Academy to develop training curriculum, materials and set examination questions for police trainees. We had an in-house team of cartographers, artists, video producer and photographers - all of whom were talented police officers and highly skilled.
Q: As we mark 55 years of NS, can you share what it means to you?
A: I am privileged and honoured to be an NSman, working alongside with our regular officers to equip police officers with the knowledge and skills in preventing and detecting crime. As we mark NS55, let us not take our current peace, prosperity and social stability for granted.
These were hard-earned by the joint efforts of all our regular officers and servicemen and women who have played their parts in Singapore's Total Defence.
7. Tyler Ten, 26
Actor
Q: What was your vocation when you were a full-time national serviceman?
A: During my full-time NS, I was an instructor at the Urban Search and Rescue Branch, Civil Defence Academy. I assisted in conducting life-saving skills lessons which included response to road traffic accidents, as well as breaching and stabilising techniques for collapsed structures. I held the rank of sergeant and I served my NS from July 2016 to May 2018. As an NSman, I am currently attached to a fire station where I work beside other fellow firefighters, both regulars and national servicemen, during my in-camp training.
Q: What do you remember most fondly from your NS days?
A: The fondest memories were from when I was still a trainee in my section commander course, which took six months.
I remember the week when we were tested on the various skills before we passed out as section commanders. There were several exercises on firefighting and rescue scenarios and we were each given a command role to test our leadership abilities. I witnessed teamwork, good cooperation, and we gave our all to accomplish our missions.
During our passing out parade, it was an emotional moment as I was very proud of my course mates and myself, but I also knew the time had come to part with them as we would be posted to different fire stations.
Q: As we mark 55 years of NS, can you share what it means to you?
A: I am really proud to be celebrating 55 years of NS. I can proudly say I served my NS and I am now looking forward to contributing more to Singapore's safety and security as an NSman. I am sure all Singaporean men will be proud to serve our country.
8. Baey Yam Keng, 51
Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport, and Sustainability and the Environment
Q: What was your vocation when you were a full-time NSF?
A: I served as a military police during NS. I was a corporal at the North Zone Company of the Singapore Armed Forces Provost Unit, based in Khatib Camp. I was a full-time NSF from December 1988 to June 1991.
Q: What do you remember most fondly from your NS days?
A: As a military police, I was also trained in precision drill, and had the opportunity to participate in various events, including the National Day Parade, Orchard Road Christmas light-up, Singapore Indoor Stadium opening, and military tattoo in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. I enjoyed those performances, as they offered a variation to the daily work we do in camp. Training was tough under the hot sun and it was physically demanding to learn and execute the drills.
However, there was a strong sense of achievement and satisfaction when the performance went well, and the audience applauded. It was an eye-opener to experience behind-the-scenes preparation.
Q: As we mark 55 years of NS, can you share what it means to you?
A: We have come so far to build an SAF to protect a young sovereign country. The challenges are real and even starker today with a shrinking cohort. However, through my son who is serving his national service now, I know we have been adapting and leveraging on technology to train our soldiers more effectively.
Equally important, NS creates a common experience for every Singaporean, both man and woman - as a mother, sister, girlfriend, wife or daughter. As an 18-year-old, it made me realise that whatever educational path we take and social network we have, we are all in our little circles. It is amazing how we got to make friends, train and work with peers from different backgrounds.
9. Kenneth Foo, 45
Deputy Director at the Singapore Cancer Society; and Workers' Party Deputy Organising Secretary and Central Executive Committee Member
Q: What was your vocation when you were a full-time NSF?
A: I was a lieutenant, artillery officer for the 21 Singapore Artillery Battalion. I was in NS from June 11, 1998 to Dec 10, 2000.
Q: What do you remember most fondly from your NS days?
A: The most memorable time was the time when I was with 733 Singapore Infantry Regiment as a fire support officer. During an evaluation, there was a full troop exercise for five days. I remember that it was raining heavily prior to the evaluation and the training area was muddy. We had difficulty manoeuvring through the undulating terrain.
However, everyone encouraged one another to push on. We saw men down and fellow soldiers had to carry them. On one night, the medic was down and the medical officer immediately took over his load of medical equipment and supplies and carried on.
We were all tired and exhausted, but we never gave up and completed the mission as a team. The teamwork and camaraderie will stay with us for life.
Q: As we mark 55 years of NS, can you share what it means to you?
A: The peace we enjoy comes at a price, as it would not have been possible without the commitment to national defence by Singaporeans and the sacrifice by their loved ones. Those who came before us laid a strong foundation for a respectable force built to deter any possible aggression. I can say that we have done well, but we should never let our guard down.