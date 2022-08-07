Life returning to normal but challenges remain, says President Halimah in National Day message

SINGAPORE - Life is gradually returning to normal in Singapore after a two-year long battle against the Covid-19 pandemic but there still are challenges ahead, said President Halimah Yacob on Sunday (Aug 7).

In a National Day message broadcast on Facebook, President Halimah said most Covid-19 restrictions have eased and that the country is learning to live with the virus.

Singaporeans are travelling once again, and families can now celebrate significant occasions together, she added.

"Last month, we had our first full-scale Istana Open House after two years. It was wonderful to see so many families enjoying themselves."

Sounding a note of caution, she added: "We are not out of the woods yet."

President Halimah identified three key pressure points facing Singapore: economic headwinds, social cohesion in Singapore, and long-term commitments like an ageing population and climate change.

She said the Covid-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, geopolitical tensions between the United States and China, the repercussions of climate change, as well as disrupted supply chains continue to fuel inflation and drive up the cost of living.

She said: "Slower economic growth will exert tremendous pressure on government budgets everywhere."