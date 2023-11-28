Life in uniform has stayed interesting, say SAF’s long-service personnel

SINGAPORE – Hunting down threats lurking within the SAF’s digital network had not always been Military Expert 6 (ME6) William Teo’s domain.

In 1998, he began his career as an army signal officer with the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).

But 17 years after honing his skills in signal operations, he jumped at the chance to learn how to conduct cyber-security audits in his role, calling it a “natural flow” in transferring his experience.

From that foray into cyber security, the 46-year-old now heads the Threat Hunting Centre at the Digital and Intelligence Service (DIS). The DIS is the SAF’s fourth arm, strengthening Singapore’s defence against threats in the digital domain.

For keeping Singapore safe through various roles over 25 years, ME6 Teo was awarded a Long Service Medal at the annual National Day Awards Investiture, which was held at Mindef’s headquarters on Nov 27 and 28.

ME6 Teo was one of 942 personnel from Mindef and the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) who were recognised in 2023 for their outstanding performance and dedication to duty and service to the nation.

ME6 Teo, who has switched portfolios a few times during his career, said that the key to moving into new roles is to learn how to adapt to changes and acquire new skills. He pursued several SAF-related courses, even in his late 30s and early 40s.

“You have to keep abreast of technology, understand the cyber threats out there and be ahead of the curve,” said ME6 Teo. The challenge, he noted, is that learning is never-ending.