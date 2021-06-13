Life in Singapore as an interracial couple

Housewife Yvonne Neo, 38, was once out in Orchard Road with her then boyfriend Mohamed Shahrom Mohamed Taha, 42, a history teacher, when a woman suddenly glared at her and muttered loudly in Malay: "There goes another one of our Malay men."

Another time, after they got married in 2010, two Chinese men inside a lift with them asked her why Chinese men were not "good enough" for her.