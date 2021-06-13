For Subscribers
Life in Singapore as an interracial couple
The incident involving an interracial couple being scolded by a Chinese man last week has raised eyebrows, but people say such encounters are not all that uncommon. Mixed-race couples tell Hariz Baharudin, Yuen Sin and Justin Ong about their experiences, and talk about what it means to be an interracial couple in Singapore.
Housewife Yvonne Neo, 38, was once out in Orchard Road with her then boyfriend Mohamed Shahrom Mohamed Taha, 42, a history teacher, when a woman suddenly glared at her and muttered loudly in Malay: "There goes another one of our Malay men."
Another time, after they got married in 2010, two Chinese men inside a lift with them asked her why Chinese men were not "good enough" for her.