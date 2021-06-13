Life in Singapore as an interracial couple

The incident involving an interracial couple being scolded by a Chinese man last week has raised eyebrows, but people say such encounters are not all that uncommon. Mixed-race couples tell Hariz Baharudin, Yuen Sin and Justin Ong about their experiences, and talk about what it means to be an interracial couple in Singapore.

Radio presenter Divian Nair and his wife Rachel, a digital marketeer, with family and friends at their wedding.
Ms Pathma Gurusamy and Mr Ng Boon Jun, who are both veterinary surgeons, at their wedding with their parents. While those close to them were very happy for them, some strangers online insulted them when they heard about their wedding. PHOTO: COURTESY OF PATHMA GURUSAMY

Radio presenter Divian Nair and his wife Rachel, a digital marketeer, with family and friends at their wedding. Mr Nair, who has an Indian father and Chinese mother, and whose wife is Chinese, said the incident involving a polytechnic lecturer confronting a mixed-race couple hit close to home, as it could have happened to his parents as well as to him and his wife. But he was heartened to see many Singaporeans of different races reject the lecturer’s sentiments. PHOTO: COURTESY OF DIVIAN NAIR

Ms Nur Ashikin Ahmad, a senior information technology audit manager, and her husband Fok Yan Ho, a civil servant, with their daughter Aisha Fok, three, and their parents. The couple make sure Aisha spends enough time with both their grandparents. PHOTO: THE LOVE CO STUDIO
 

Housewife Yvonne Neo, 38, was once out in Orchard Road with her then boyfriend Mohamed Shahrom Mohamed Taha, 42, a history teacher, when a woman suddenly glared at her and muttered loudly in Malay: "There goes another one of our Malay men."

Another time, after they got married in 2010, two Chinese men inside a lift with them asked her why Chinese men were not "good enough" for her.

