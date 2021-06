SINGAPORE - The incident involving an interracial couple being scolded by a Chinese man last week has raised eyebrows, but people say such encounters are not all that uncommon.

Housewife Yvonne Neo, 38, was once out in Orchard Road with her then boyfriend Mohamed Shahrom Mohamed Taha, 42, a history teacher, when a woman suddenly glared at her and muttered loudly in Malay: "There goes another one of our Malay men."