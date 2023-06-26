Life after stroke: Survivors support other survivors to get back on track

SINGAPORE – Stroke survivor Carine Chia suffered an aneurysm rupture at the age of 29 – the result of work stress and pressure from wedding preparations.

“The symptoms then were vomiting and diarrhoea. It happened after lunch so my boss and colleagues, and myself as well, first thought it was food poisoning,” said the now 44-year-old former engineering assistant.

The stroke took away her independence, paralysing her partially on the left side.

Ms Chia lost not only the use of her left arm and leg, but also her fiance and self-esteem.

It took 15 years and a new programme at the Singapore National Stroke Association (SNSA) for her to regain her confidence.

Said Ms Chia: “I now join other survivors in dance and exercise classes. I even signed up as a befriender to help those who are stricken and are still recuperating at the hospital.”

She is also confident enough to apply for jobs “that will result in a career”.

SNSA is taking a big step forward in stroke recovery, by placing survivors at the core of its recovery programmes and empowering them to help other survivors get their lives back on track.

The association worked with the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT), Singapore General Hospital, National Neuroscience Institute and Republic Polytechnic to create a Multi-Modal Training Programme to promote physical activity after stroke.

Associate Professor Shamala Thilarajah, president of SNSA, said: “This was co-designed with stroke survivors and caregivers to grow stroke survivors’ confidence, so that they can go to gyms, swimming pools and exercise by themselves, in pairs or in groups.

“These projects look at implementing evidence into practice in life after stroke, and how survivors can live their best lives.”

Home baker Atika Ahmad, 57, rebuilt her life after she suffered two strokes on consecutive nights in April 2021.

Because she missed a recommended four-hour window to receive intravenous treatment – she did not seek help on the first night – the strokes affected her left side, leaving her in a wheelchair.

Refusing to accept her fate, she used the outdoor exercise equipment near her housing block to regain her strength.

She searched for help online and found out about SNSA and its programmes.

Today, she is walking again – a process that took about nine months – and “living my best life without depending on my family for help”.

She befriends stroke survivors at hospitals and conducts baking classes over Zoom.