Libraries forge connections amid digital age, says DPM Wong at Punggol Regional Library opening

SINGAPORE - As a child, DPM Lawrence Wong spent nearly every Saturday afternoon in the old Marine Parade Library reading for hours on end. He and his brother would go through the books in the new arrivals section, then carefully choose the ones to borrow to read at home, he said.

Speaking at the opening of Punggol Regional Library on Wednesday, he said libraries remain a special place in the community, and books are still important despite the proliferation of smartphones and social media.

“People were once convinced the book industry would suffer and eventually die off. But in recent years, we have seen a rebound in book sales across many countries. Certainly, in Singapore, people have been reading books more regularly over the years,” said Mr Wong.

“More fundamentally, I believe all of us – both adults and children – innately desire deeper connections with the world around us. We don’t want just fleeting engagements on social media. We want more enriching, more meaningful experiences.”

This is also why more people are seeking out longer-form content, such as longer videos and podcasts, as well as articles on platforms like Medium and Substack, he said.

“So our cultural institutions must evolve – not to imitate or reinforce the culture of instant gratification, but to offer more opportunities for our people to have deeper and richer cultural experiences.”

He added that Singapore’s public libraries have always played such a role, and must continue to do so. For instance, the National Library Board (NLB) has been adapting to digital trends, making its books available on its digital app Libby.

“Some may say that if you have a digital library, why even bother to have a physical library? After all, everything can be borrowed from the app nowadays,” he said.

“In fact, I think the opposite applies. In this digital world it is even more important to have a physical library. A space where we can bring people together, to connect with knowledge and to connect with one another.”

The new five-storey library, which is the largest in Singapore, features makerspaces - or collaborative spaces - for 3D printing workshops, games for people to learn about emerging technologies such as AI, and exhibitions on the heritage of Punggol.