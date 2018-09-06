Lianhe Zaobao serves as window to Chinese culture and the wider world, says PM Lee

SINGAPORE - Serving younger generations of Singaporeans as a window to the Chinese culture and the wider world has helped Lianhe Zaobao do well, even in the challenging climate for traditional media, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday evening (Sept 6).

Speaking at the Chinese daily's 95th anniversary gala dinner at Shangri-La Hotel, Mr Lee added that the newspaper has transformed itself to meet these challenges, while continuing to provide quality news for its readers.

"Now, Zaobao is not only a staple for the Chinese-educated elderly readers," Mr Lee told his audience of around 500 in Mandarin. "As the younger generations become more bilingual, you provide an alternative perspective from the English media."

He added that the paper plays a key role in promoting the Chinese language and culture within the context of Singapore's multiracial society. Singapore's Chinese culture is "multi-faceted and constantly evolving", Mr Lee said.

"Over the years, we have developed our own variation of Chinese culture, and an identity that resonates with the Chinese Singaporeans, as well as with our fellow Singaporeans of other races."

On the topic of Singapore Chinese culture, Mr Lee cited a series of stories published in The Straits Times and Zaobao in February this year, which was based on an exchange of six letters between Zaobao journalist Ng Wai Mun and ST's Yuen Sin.

Mr Lee noted that both journalists, who are bilingual, had exchanged views on issues such as Special Assistance Plan (SAP) schools that offer more opportunities for enriched Chinese-language learning as well as the so-called "Chinese privilege", and reflected on the Chinese Singaporean identity.

Referring to a commentary by NewsHub editor Han Yong May that it would take at least three generations for a population's collective identity to form, Mr Lee said the two journalists had reflected the younger generation's views on Chinese Singaporean identity and culture.

"Their views are already different from the older generation. They grew up in our multicultural society and understand our culture is unique, and not just a copy of another country's culture and heritage," he added.

On that note, Mr Lee said he hopes that Zaobao, along with other Chinese societal groups, will create exciting programmes that encourage others to preserve and promote Chinese culture, which "will help strengthen our national identity" and also inspire the young to deepen its understanding of their own culture and pass it on to future generations.

Zaobao's competitive edge also lies in how it interprets regional developments through a Singaporean lens, Mr Lee added.

"Singaporean readers find the views relatable, and foreign Chinese readers find them refreshing," he said. "As international attention on China and the region grows, Zaobao has continued to provide an objective and credible perspective on developments in China and Asia."

Lianhe Zaobao traces its origins back to the Nanyang Siang Pau, which was started in 1923 by philanthropist Tan Kah Kee. Although the paper was first published in Singapore, it soon grew in popularity in Malaysia as well. By 1951, copies of each morning's paper were being delivered to Kuala Lumpur, Ipoh and Penang by private planes.

Nanyang Siang Pau was registered as a public company in 1975, and publicly listed in 1977. Six years later,the paper merged with another Chinese newspaper, called Sin Chew Jit Poh, and took on its current name.

Singapore Press Holdings chairman Lee Boon Yang, who also spoke on Thursday, said "the battle is not won" even after 95 years.

Apart from the disruptive forces that are shaking up the traditional media industry, he said Zaobao faces the unique challenge of drawing younger readers who are often less proficient in Chinese.

"In order to meet the changing reading habits and Chinese proficiency of our readers, our journalists and editors have also adopted a more direct and digestible style, to report news with more graphics and visual content to convey the message," he said.

But despite these challenges, the paper's readership grew to 471,000 last year. This represented a year-on-year growth of 5.4 per cent and was a "significant achievement", Dr Lee said.

The paper is the top Chinese-language newspaper, with a combined daily circulation of 197,500 copies in print and online since August 2017. It also has a combined daily readership of 14.7 per cent among Chinese Singaporeans.