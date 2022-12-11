Lianhe Zaobao kicks off celebrations to mark 100th anniversary in 2023

SINGAPORE - An outdoor carnival and concert, and a photo and comics exhibition are among several activities lined up by Lianhe Zaobao for the newspaper’s centennial celebrations.

The flagship Chinese-language daily of SPH Media will turn 100 on Sept 6 next year.

The events aim to connect new and long-time readers. For the first time, Lianhe Zaobao will be hosting a community eSports tournament and a large-scale cycling event.

On Sunday, Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat, along with Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Tan Kiat How, kicked off the celebrations with a mass read-along at Heartbeat@Bedok.

The ministers joined in a discussion on current news topics with Ms Lee Huay Leng, editor-in-chief of SPH Media’s Chinese Media Group.

Lianhe Zaobao also launched an oral history project, in collaboration with the National Archives of Singapore, to document the history of local Chinese newspapers. More than 30 former and present editorial staff will be interviewed, and their contributions will be curated and published next year online and in a book.

Lianhe Zaobao editor Goh Sin Teck said: “Throughout ZB’s 100-year history, our colleagues have continued to stay true to our mission, which is to provide quality journalism to our readers. We will continue to uphold this journalistic principle that has guided us all these years.

“We could not have achieved this important milestone without the support of our readers, subscribers, newsmakers, advertisers and partners, and we look forward to their continued support in more years to come.”