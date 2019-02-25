Lianhe Wanbao holds roadshows to mark new focus, fresh look

Chinese-language evening daily Lianhe Wanbao has launched a fresh look and new content to reconnect with readers and serve them better.

With its relaunch on Jan 18, the newspaper aims to be Singapore's first "people's paper", with content "for the readers, by the readers".

Lianhe Zaobao and Lianhe Wanbao editor Goh Sin Teck said this involves tapping social media monitoring tools to curate topics that are trending among its audience, before delivering them in a concise report.

The editorial team guides the development of these stories by filling the information gaps and verifying the facts, he added.

Readers interested in healthy eating, the hawker trade, property trends or financial management can look out for tips and tricks in Wanbao's new editorial series too.

For instance, the series on healthy eating on Mondays will see a nutritionist evaluate recipes sent in by readers.

And on Tuesdays, the newspaper, which is published by Singapore Press Holdings, will feature the experiences of hawkers.

With its relaunch on Jan 18, the newspaper aims to be Singapore's first "people's paper", with content "for the readers, by the readers".

Wanbao's lifestyle pages will also be dedicated to beauty on Mondays, food on Tuesdays, home or travel on Thursdays and health on Sundays.

As "our readers are not getting any younger", Mr Goh, 55, added that the revamped Wanbao comes with a cleaner layout that is easier to navigate.

There is a consistent colour scheme in each section, and also a bigger font size across all its pages.

Wanbao was started in 1983, after the merger between Nanyang Siang Pau and Sin Chew Jit Poh. It last went through a revamp in 2014 to focus on three Cs - care, connect and communicate.

On Jan 18, readers joined Wanbao editors at a roadshow at Our Tampines Hub, where they learnt about the key changes in the newspaper and took part in games and giveaways.

To mark its new focus, Wanbao is organising roadshows at hawker centres islandwide till March 31.

Next month, the team will be at Kampung Admiralty, Yuhua Village and Ghim Moh Hawker Centre. The campaign will end at Tampines Round Market on March 31.

To attract new readers, copies of the newspaper and complimentary two-week digital subscription redemption cards will be distributed.

Mr Goh said the response from Wanbao readers has been very encouraging so far, "with newspaper sales going up for the past months".

Readers have said they appreciate the bigger font size and the interesting new content, he added.