Lian Huat Group's executive chairman Kho Choon Keng elected as SCCCI president

Singapore - Lian Huat Group's executive chairman Kho Choon Keng was elected as the president of the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry's (SCCCI) 61st Council on Jan 10.

Mr Kho, 63, who will lead the chamber over the next three years, graduated with first class honours in engineering from King's College, University of London. He was also awarded the President's Scholarship and served in the Singapore civil service before joining Lian Huat Group in 1985.

He takes over from Tat Hong chief executive officer Roland Ng. During the previous 60th council, Mr Kho served as the chairman of SCCCI's property management committee.

SCCCI also appointed three vice-presidents: Mr Ng Siew Quan, PwC Singapore's Asia-Pacific leader for entrepreneurial and private business; Mr Lee Sze Leong, Sing Investments and Finance's CEO ; and Mr Lim Hock Chee, Sheng Siong Group's CEO.

In line with the chamber's tradition of rejuvenating itself, nine senior council members have stepped down to make way for the next generation of business leaders, including immediate past president Thomas Chua, who will become honorary president, and council member Wu Hsioh Kwang, who will be senior honorary council member.

Mr Kho said: "I am deeply honoured and grateful to be entrusted by the council and elected as the president of chamber's 61st council. We will continue to uphold and exemplify the spirit of the Chinese entrepreneurs, and actively contribute to Singapore's economic transformation and development."

He added that his three vice-presidents are established leaders in their respective professional and business fields, and collectively they have a wealth of deep expertise and experience to contribute towards the chamber's affairs, and as Singapore navigates the new economy.

The chamber has also added sustainability as a strategic thrust into its committee structure, with the current youth business affairs committee to be transformed into the youth business and sustainability committee from March 15.

The 10 new council members hail from a diverse range of economic sectors which include hospitality, healthcare services, advanced manufacturing, renewable energy, fintech, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.

In a conscious attempt to achieve a younger age profile among its council members, SCCCI said the average age of the 61st council members is 58, while the average age of the 10 new council members is 49.

The two youngest business leaders are Mr Chin Wei Yao, 40, executive director of Health Management International, and Mr Sean Wu Xiuzhuan, 40, senior vice-president, Corporate Development and Risk Management, of Straco Corporation.

The 61st council consists of 56 members - 38 individuals representing corporate or individual members, 17 individuals representing trade association members, and the immediate past president.

Established in 1906, the SCCCI has a membership network of 5,000 corporate members and more than 160 trade association members, representing over 40,000 companies.

All the office-bearers will be sworn in at the Installation Ceremony on March 15 .