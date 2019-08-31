Levy concession for foreign maids extends beyond immediate family from Sept 1

SINGAPORE - Employers of foreign domestic workers can now enjoy levy concessions for domestic workers who are employed to care for their extended Singaporean family members and friends who live in their household from Sunday (Sept 1).

The decision was announced by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in a statement on Saturday.

MOM said it has reviewed the qualifying criteria for the foreign domestic worker concession levy "in order to better support caregiving arrangements beyond the immediate family".

The levy concession is currently given only to those who have employed a maid to care for an immediate family member in the same household.

MOM said the change would benefit about 1,000 existing employers.

"Caregiving arrangements in Singapore have evolved over time. Beyond caring for the immediate family members, MOM recognises that Singaporeans are also caring for members of their extended family or friend who lives in the same household," the ministry said.

"The change will provide some support and relief to foreign domestic workers' employers with such arrangements."

The extended family member or friend who needs caregiving assistance and lives in the same household as the maid's employer must be a Singaporean citizen who is one of the following: a child below 16, a person who is at least 67 or those with disabilities certified by an assessor approved by the Agency for Integrated Care.

Those employing a foreign domestic worker from Sept 1 must indicate in their application that they are living with and caring for a member of their extended family or friend who is eligible.

The levy concession will then be granted automatically.

Those currently employing foreign maids and now qualify for the levy concession may submit their application through the MOM website from Sept 1.

Both the employer and the eligible person who needs caregiving assistance must have the same registered residential address.