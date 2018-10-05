Lettuce recalled over high levels of pesticide

A Malaysia-grown lettuce sold at FairPrice and Sheng Siong supermarkets under the Pasar and Iceberg brand names has been recalled, after high levels of pesticide were detected in the product.

In a statement yesterday, the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) said the iceberg lettuce was imported from a Malaysian farm by Go Fresh Impex.

AVA had detected high levels of Fipronil, a wide-spectrum pesticide, in the product. A wide-spectrum pesticide refers to a pesticide that is designed to kill or manage a wide variety of pests.

The lettuce is sold under the brand name Pasar with supplier code 40 at FairPrice. At Sheng Shiong, it is sold under the name Iceberg.

The lettuce is packed in 400g packages at both supermarket chains, with the country of origin labelled as Malaysia.

Consumers who have bought the affected lettuce can contact the respective supermarket retail outlets, said AVA.

The authority added before cooking and consumption, consumers should wash and soak vegetables to remove any pesticide residues.