Letters sent to GPs, primary care providers in S'pore to urge seniors to get Covid-19 vaccine

SINGAPORE - Letters have been sent to all general practitioner (GP) clinics and primary care providers in yet another push to urge seniors above 70 to get themselves vaccinated against Covid-19.

This comes amid a growing KTV cluster, with 41 out of 56 local cases reported on Wednesday (July 14) linked to it.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and Singapore's director of medical services Kenneth Mak had announced on Wednesday (July 14) the use of letters to persuade seniors to get vaccinated.

The letters are signed by Associate Professor Mak.

"We are asking the help of all our GPs and primary care providers, our volunteers, our allied health professionals," said Mr Ong, who added that many silver generation volunteers will also be reaching out to seniors in the community.

The Health Ministry will be mobilising mobile vaccination units as well in the drive to persuade seniors to get their jabs. About 29 per cent of those above 70 are unvaccinated, Mr Ong noted.

"You may think that since I don't go out I am safe, but the Delta variant is not like that," the minister said.

"The Delta variant will find you even though you stay at home," he stressed, adding that most of the infection spread happens at home these days.

Mr Ong added that many of the seniors may not want to get vaccinated as they may be in poor health and do not wish to risk side effects associated with the vaccines.

"But with any vaccine, not just Covid-19 vaccines, there will always be a little bit of risk. Only in very rare case will the seniors experience more adverse side effects," Mr Ong said.

"If you do not get vaccinated, with the Delta variant, there is a much higher likelihood that you'll catch the virus and develop severe illnesses."

"It is not a perfect choice, there is not 100 per cent safe choice."