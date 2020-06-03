Let's focus on overcoming virus, says Lawrence Wong

Singapore was once touted as having achieved the gold stan-dard in tackling Covid-19. But the subsequent surge in imported cases and virus spread in foreign worker dormitories led to nega-tive international media coverage on its approach.

Responding to this observation by host Elliot Danker in a Money FM 89.3 radio interview yesterday, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said that like countries everywhere, Singapore has had its fair share of challenges in the four months since it started its fight against Covid-19.

"Through this journey, we will see all sorts of headlines and commentaries, some positive and others critical," he said. "We read all of them, and if there are useful ideas and suggestions, we will consider them carefully and see how we can improve."

But the multi-ministry Covid-19 task force and Singaporeans must focus on the task at hand, he said, which is to control the spread of the virus and ensure that the healthcare system is not overwhelmed.

As seen in some cities such as London and New York, the situation can get out of control very quickly, and this can be a "devastating ex-perience", he said.

"When the spike in cases exceeds the capacity of the healthcare system and people do not get the care they need, the number of deaths rises sharply."

New York, whose hospitals were overflowing with infected patients, remains the hardest-hit US state overall with nearly 30,000 deaths. The disease has officially claimed more than 39,000 lives in Britain.

In Singapore, there have been 24 deaths from Covid-19.

"That we have been able to avoid this outcome (of high fatalities) is to the credit of all Singaporeans working together, and our healthcare professionals and volunteers who have gone beyond the call of duty and put their lives at risk to take excellent care of all our patients," said Mr Wong.

"Let's focus on this task because the fight is not over. We should continue to rally together and work together to ensure that we can overcome the virus."

Grace Ho