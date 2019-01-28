Let there be light: the Bicentennial edition of I Light festival

The Bicentennial edition of the i Light festival, an annual sustainable light art event, takes on the theme Bridges Of Time. It explores Singapore’s history and connectivity with the world through more than 30 light art installations and a multimedia show by Singapore and overseas artists.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.