Let there be light: the Bicentennial edition of I Light festival

Published
3 hours ago

The Bicentennial edition of the i Light festival, an annual sustainable light art event, takes on the theme Bridges Of Time. It explores Singapore’s history and connectivity with the world through more than 30 light art installations and a multimedia show by Singapore and overseas artists.

