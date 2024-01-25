Lesser mousedeer dies from trauma and injuries after being rescued from Mandai drain

SINGAPORE - A lesser mousedeer has died after it was rescued from a drain in Mandai on Jan 17.

A video of the rare animal and its rescue was uploaded onto the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group on Jan 19 and garnered a few hundred views.

The lesser mousedeer, listed as endangered here, is the smallest known hoofed mammal that is widely distributed across South-east Asia. They are generally reddish-brown in colour with white underparts.

In response to media queries, Mandai Wildlife Group said it received the mousedeer from animal welfare charity Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) on Jan 17.

Estimated to be a female juvenile, the animal was “in poor condition and exhibited signs of stress”, said Mandai’s deputy vice-president for veterinary healthcare, Dr Abraham Mathew.

“Hoof and leg injuries were present, and the animal showed reluctance to move. Trauma, shock, and myopathy were suspected,” he added. Myopathy generally refers to any disease that affects the muscles that control voluntary movement in the body.

The mousedeer died overnight despite Mandai’s attempts to stabilise the animal’s condition.

“A post-mortem examination further revealed the severity of its condition, confirming emaciation, pressure sores and broken hooves,” Dr Mathew said. “The species is known to succumb to prolonged stress, and as myopathy was suspected, it exacerbated the condition.”