SINGAPORE – For the first time since 2020, when the age limit of 45 for women seeking in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) and other assisted reproduction (AR) treatment in Singapore was lifted, the Health Ministry has revealed just how low the odds of an older woman having a baby through such means are.

The success rate for AR treatment cycles for women aged 45 and older was less than 3 per cent in 2020 and 2021, a Ministry of Health (MOH) spokesman told The Straits Times.