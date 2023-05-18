Less shade for residents after 14 trees cut down in Hougang to make space for cycling lane

SINGAPORE - Fourteen large trees have been cut down in Hougang Avenue 2 to make space for a wider bicycle lane.

A May 15 report by Shin Min Daily News said that the healthy and mature trees, which were planted on the sidewalk beside an upcoming condominium, The Florence Residences, have been removed by the property’s developer, resulting in less shade for residents.

In response to queries, the National Parks Board (NParks) group director of streetscape Oh Cheow Sheng said that NParks had, in March 2020, approved the property developer’s plan to remove some streetside trees along Hougang Ave 2 and Hougang Ave 10 that would be impacted by planned road improvement works.



“In May 2023, the developer submitted a new proposal to remove additional trees along Florence Road to enhance the cycling path and associated lighting. The developer had put up signs on these trees to inform residents about their proposed plans,” Mr Oh added.

“We are currently reviewing the request with the developer and relevant agencies and exploring options that would minimise the impact to these existing street trees and to retain them where possible.”

When Shin Min visited the site on May 14, five trees had already been cut down, with only stumps left behind. Nine other large trees had a notice on them, addressed to residents, notifying them of the trees’ impending removal. The note included the contact number of a representative of the property developer.

As at Thursday, The Straits Times understands that all 14 trees have been cut down.

A resident who lived in the vicinity, Ms Lin Meijiao, 51, told the Chinese daily that she called the developer’s representative and was told that the removal of the trees had been approved by NParks.

The developer had also sought permission from NParks before starting on the tree-cutting, said Ms Lin, a physiotherapist.

The developer’s representative said that it was still collecting feedback and discussing the matter, she added.

Another resident, Mr Huang, said it would take a long time for a newly planted small tree to grow into a large shade tree again.

“The big tree has been with us for many years. It is not easy. I hope it will not be cut down.”

However, some residents were not bothered by the process.

Mr Derry, who lives in a nearby house, said that there are still some trees meant for shade in the vicinity, and the tree cutting has had little impact on him.