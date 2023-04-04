Leong Mun Wai steps up as Progress Singapore Party’s secretary-general

SINGAPORE - Mr Leong Mun Wai and Ms Hazel Poa will step into key roles at Progress Singapore Party (PSP) as its secretary-general and vice-chairman respectively, the party announced on Tuesday.

Dr Tan Cheng Bock, a former People’s Action Party member, will continue to serve as party chairman.

Mr Leong joined PSP in 2019 and served as assistant secretary-general until July 2020, when he stepped down to focus on his role as a Non-Constituency MP (NCMP).

“Now that the baton has been passed to me, I strive to bring PSP to greater heights and to realise a progressive, compassionate and inclusive Singapore,” he said in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, Ms Poa will return to her former role as the party’s vice-chairman. She stepped down in 2020, after being named the party’s other NCMP.

The announcement on Tuesday came after the first meeting held by the party’s new central executive committee.

The leadership transition at PSP will provide stability and renewed energy in the run-up to the next general elections, said former party leader Francis Yuen in a Facebook post on Monday.

The new central executive committee was voted in at the party’s conference on March 26, with Mr Yuen among three office-holders who stepped down.

This was after he was appointed executive chairman of an overseas public-listed company, a position that would require him to travel and be away for extended periods.

Vice-chairman Wang Swee Chuang and youth wing head Jess Chua also stepped down in the latest shuffle.