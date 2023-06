SINGAPORE - She will soon no longer be on the front line of Singapore’s war against Covid-19, but Professor Leo Yee Sin from the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) will still be planning for the battle against the next disease threat – from the command post instead.

In her new role from July 1 as senior consultant at the Ministry of Health and senior adviser to the National Healthcare Group, she will be coordinating infectious disease and outbreak management.