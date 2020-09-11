Lendlease eyes tech talent for $40m product development centre

A $40 million product development centre will be set up in Singapore next month and will hire 50 tech employees for a start, announced international property group Lendlease yesterday.

The centre will employ 50 technology software application development employees over the next 12 months and will continue to expand the team in the following years.

At least one in five will be graduates, said Lendlease.

The firm added that it will seek out "top local tech talents", including Singapore citizens and permanent residents, to fill these positions.

The centre, which has the support of the Economic Development Board (EDB), will be the third of such centres by Lendlease. The first two are located in California's Silicon Valley and Sydney.

Instead of a permanent centre, staff will be based mainly in Lendlease's current office in the csuites co-working space in Paya Lebar Quarter.

Lendlease has more than 400 Singapore-based employees.

The firm made the announcement during its inaugural Autonomous Building Summit yesterday, a full-day virtual event where industry leaders from the property, construction and technology sectors discussed how autonomous buildings that use the Internet of Things, among other technologies, can shape a new era of life, work and play.

Lendlease said the new product development centre will introduce a suite of digital products and services that leverages its digital property life cycle platform, Lendlease Podium.

The platform will simplify inter-dependencies in the real estate industry across the design, construction and property supply chain and operating model, said the firm.

Mr Tony Lombardo, Lendlease's chief executive for Asia, said the centre aims to help accelerate the digital transformation of the built environment sector.

50 Number of tech employees that Lendlease will employ over the next 12 months. 1 in 5 Minimum number of new employees who will be graduates, according to the firm.

"We're very excited to have the support of EDB to propel the built environment sector's transition to the digital economy and position Singapore as a global innovation hub that leads the market in automating the creation of tomorrow's smart buildings," he said.

"We're at a critical inflection point of our industry's development and we are confident that the success of our digitalisation efforts supported by the city state's best-in-class infrastructure will leave a lasting impact on how we shape, construct and future-proof the built world," he added.

Lendlease added that it will tap its 60 years of experience in property development, construction and investment towards Industry 4.0 and enable transformation through digitalisation.