Legitimate content that is free to watch online

While there are many dubious "free" streaming sites, a number of legitimate content owners have made some programmes free to watch online during this period when many places are in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tune in.

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

More than 40 children's films and TV programmes are now free for all users to watch via Amazon's Prime Video service, even if they are not subscribers.

Just sign up for a free Amazon account to get access to child-friendly content such as Costume Quest and Little Awesome.

For those who prefer podcasts, Amazon's Audible service has also made hundreds of audio books free for listening, including a reading of Charlotte Bronte's Jane Eyre by Westworld star Thandie Newton.

SINGTEL CAST

Even if you are not a Singtel subscriber, you can access 30 channels free via the telco's streaming app, Cast. Download the app, sign up for an account, and enjoy a visual feast of everything from gastronomy to the great outdoors on channels such as Asian Food Network and Animal Planet and, for the children, cartoons on Nickelodeon.

HBO GO

Popular entertainment network HBO has made select first seasons of its critically acclaimed original programming free to watch on its streaming service HBO Go.

These include political comedy Veep starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Taiwanese drama The World Between Us, and cult classics The Sopranos and The Wire. There is no better time to catch up on them.