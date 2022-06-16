Legislative changes proposed to free up use of national flag

The national flag could soon be used more freely by companies and individuals during the National Day period in a proposed loosening of the law on the use of national symbols.

The Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) has invited the public to give feedback on the proposal.

It said yesterday that it intends to replace the current Singapore Arms and Flag and National Anthem Act and rules with a new National Symbols Act and related regulations, which would increase the instances when people can use the national flag on clothes and other products without approval, especially between July and September.

However, the maximum fine for the misuse of national symbols would also be increased from $1,000 to $30,000.

Those deemed to have misused the symbols deliberately could also be jailed for a maximum of six months.

The ministry hopes that the new rules will help people feel greater ownership towards the national symbols while continuing to protect their sanctity, which it said were the two key concerns that it has gathered from feedback so far.

The public consultation exercise until July 8 is part of an ongoing review of the rules surrounding national symbols, and is likely to result in an amendment Bill in Parliament later this year.

MCCY's proposed changes relate mostly to the use of the national flag. If they are approved, it would be legal to incorporate the flag into people's attire for non-commercial purposes all year round without the need for approval.

During the National Day period of July to September, people would be able to use it for decorations such as stickers, posters and decals without having to apply for a permit, while companies can similarly use it for commercial purposes or advertising as long as the uses are respectful.

Where use of the flag is deemed disrespectful, a designated person, such as the President or a minister, could issue a stop order. Notably, MCCY has chosen not to change its stance on the prohibition of the use of the flag on coverings such as tablecloth and receptacles such as mugs, as well as on furniture.

During occasions of national significance outside the July-to-September period, the same designated person would also be able to allow the public to display the flag to express national pride and solidarity - a proposal MCCY said was informed by recent experiences during Covid-19 and the Olympics.

Meanwhile, the use of the National Anthem would also be slightly relaxed to allow for commercial use on a case-by-case basis. MCCY cited the sale of toys featuring the National Anthem as an instance of abuse, when an application is unlikely to be accepted, while a more germane use would be the sale of a recording of the National Anthem that was performed during a ticketed concert.

On the drastically increased penalty, MCCY said the current maximum fine of $1,000 was set in 1960 and has not been updated since. More use of the national symbols for expressing pride and solidarity is possible only if stronger safeguards are erected, it said.

"Given inflation and the prevailing standard of living in Singapore, $1,000 is assessed to be an insufficient deterrent to individuals who disrespect our national symbols," it said.

The public consultation exercise comes after a report by the Citizens' Workgroup for National Symbols comprising 47 Singaporeans was released in July last year.

The exercise will end on July 8 at 6pm, and members of the public can submit their views at www.go.gov.sg/feedbacksafna