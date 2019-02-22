Left-turning driver v right-turning motorcyclist: Who's right?

SINGAPORE - A video of a left-turning driver getting into an argument with a right-turning motorcyclist has attracted nearly two thousand comments, with netizens debating who is in the wrong.

Titled "Am I right or wrong?", the minute-long video uploaded onto the Roads.sg Facebook group on Thursday (Feb 21), shows the perspective of a driver initially in the first lane, on a road at the Bugis area.

After turning, he goes to the middle lane, after which a motorcyclist comes up from behind, gesturing angrily.

The driver is then heard sounding his horn and appears to lower his window as he argues with the motorcyclist, with each of them saying they had the right of way.

The video has since gotten more than 1,800 comments and has been viewed more than 161,000 times.

Netizens are divided about whether the driver had the right of way to turn into the middle lane.

Singapore Road Safety Council chairman Bernard Tay told The Straits Times that it was difficult for him to assess who was right from the video, as the camera was only facing the front and there was no way to know what driving conditions were like.

But Mr Tay said that generally, the rule is that motorists who are turning should keep to their lane for safety reasons.

"When you turn into the first lane, you keep to the first lane. Then if you want to go to the second lane, you must make sure that there is no vehicle in front or behind you. You signal, you check, and then you turn," he said.

"Crossing into another lane is dangerous and could cause accidents."