Lee Kuan Yew wanted S’pore to be green and liveable: PM Lee

SINGAPORE – The country’s founding father Lee Kuan Yew wanted Singaporeans to have a consciousness that it should be a green and liveable space where people are happy to live and proud to belong.

That is why, even in the midst of the many challenges in the nation’s early years, he launched a tree-planting campaign in 1963, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the LKY100 The Greening of Singapore commemoration ceremony at Mayflower Shopping and Food Centre in Ang Mo Kio on Sunday.

The event, organised by the People’s Action Party (PAP) and the PAP Community Foundation branches of Ang Mio Kio GRC, Kebun Baru SMC and Yio Chu Kang SMC, commemorates the late Mr Lee’s vision of a clean and green Singapore.

Speaking to more than 800 PAP activists, guests and green activists, PM Lee, who is also PAP secretary-general and an Ang Mo Kio GRC MP, said: “Thanks to Mr Lee’s vision and to the founding fathers’ efforts, we can enjoy our city in nature.

“It was their ambition for Singapore, their courage to make difficult choices, their foresight to plan ahead and their determination to realise these plans, these are the attributes, these are the factors that took Singapore from Third World to First.”

PM Lee called on the current generation to embody the same spirit, values and passion that Singapore’s founding fathers had.

He added that the PAP has been governing the country for 64 years now, making it the world’s longest uninterrupted governing party today.

He thanked the party activists for their hard work in serving residents.

A 10-minute short film, called The Greening Of Singapore, was aired at the event.

Made by content creator Big Red Button’s director Wally Tham, it details the Singapore’s journey to becoming a City in a Garden – from the initial tree-planting efforts by the late Mr Lee to the climate change challenges that the country faces today.

The film opens with how 2023 is set to be the world’s hottest year on record, fuelled by climate change.

Dr Srilalitha Gopalakrishnan, the president of the Singapore Institute of Landscape Architects, says in the film that despite Singapore being a tropical country near the equator, it is doing better than temperate nations in terms of heat, and that is because of its green cover.