Lee Chuan Teck to be Second Permanent Secretary for Trade and Industry

SINGAPORE - Mr Lee Chuan Teck will be appointed Second Permanent Secretary for Trade and Industry on June 1, taking over from Mr Png Cheong Boon, who will be relinquishing his role to focus on his job as chief executive of Enterprise Singapore.

Mr Lee, 50, is currently the deputy secretary of land and corporate at the Ministry of Transport.

He joined the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in 1992 and held various appointments there, including the roles of executive director for reserve and monetary management and assistant managing director of markets and investment.

He was assistant managing director of the capital markets group at MAS before he was seconded to the civil service and took up his current role in April 2014.

His predecessor Mr Png, 48, will be relinquishing his appointment on June 1. He will continue to be a member of the Committee of Permanent Secretaries.

He joined the Economic Development Board (EDB) in 1993, holding several appointments there. He worked in EDB's operations in the United States for more than six years, and his last appointment with EDB was as regional director for central US based in Chicago.

Mr Png was also Spring Singapore's deputy chief executive from 2003 to 2008 and its chief executive from 2008 to 2013.

He was chief executive officer at Jurong Town Corporation from 2013, until he was appointed Second Permanent Secretary (Trade and Industry) in June last year.