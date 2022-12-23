Learning music helps those with special needs hone their daily skills

The Radiant Spectrum was set up in 2018 by Ms Samantha Soh-Tann, who had been teaching music for some time when she encountered in 2017 her first pupil with special needs, a boy who has autism and is non-verbal.

Word spread, and she eventually had 16 pupils who needed special education.

“I realised that there are a lot of them with a very natural keenness for music. If I were to start a school, if I could build a team of like-minded teachers, we could help so many more people,” she said.

There are now more than 100 students, of ages between three and 20, at the school. Their needs range from autism and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder to cerebral palsy and motor and speech delay. Lessons cost $90 for a 45-minute session.

In December, Ms Soh-Tann organised a showcase concert by her students at the Enabling Village.

“We wanted to celebrate everyone’s achievements, big or small, because it’s about the journey, it’s not about comparing the end point,” she said.

Among those who performed was 11-year-old Andrew Eng. The Primary 5 pupil at Pathlight School has been taking piano lessons since August 2020.

His mother, who asked to be identified only as Mrs Eng, plays the piano herself and had tried to interest Andrew, but to no avail.

“He would be very resistant, he would get angry. But he had a good sense of rhythm and very good aural sense and pitch sense,” said the 40-year-old.

She eventually convinced him to attend a trial lesson with Ms Soh-Tann, where in 30 minutes, he was able to play a simple melody. He was hooked.