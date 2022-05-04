Learn about aviation, Haw Par Villa at Singapore HeritageFest's travel-related events

The Singapore HeritageFest is being held from May 2 to 29, with a dual focus on nature and travel.

The Straits Times looks at four of the festival's events that relate to travel, which will take participants from Haw Par Villa to the Singapore Aviation Academy.

More information about the various tours and workshops can be found at this website.

