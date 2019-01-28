Leaked data sends shockwave through local community of HIV patients

SINGAPORE - The revelation that the personal information of 14,200 HIV patients was leaked has stunned people living with the virus here.

Patients like 45-year-old Mr G. Chew told The Straits Times on Monday (Jan 28) that the leak has risked both his personal and professional reputation.

"My company is of course aware that I have HIV, and I am fairly open about it to well-meaning friends who ask me about my illness out of genuine concern," said Mr Chew, an administrative officer.

"However, I definitely fear that all this personal information might be publicly available to people at my workplace and beyond to scrutinise. Also, it's the Internet - once it's up there and shared over and over, it's inerasable.

"There is still a great stigma against people who have HIV. Information that I have HIV is definitely not something I want online. It's not like it's an award."

Meanwhile, when Jay (not his real name), who is in his 20s, heard news of the leak, his first thought was of his 60-year-old mother and the harassment and judgment she could face from family and friends.

"Having HIV is to me an embarrassing thing and definitely an extremely private matter," Jay told the ST, adding that only one close friend had known about his illness.

"I have not told my mother about it, and I don't intend to. I have accepted that AIDS is what I have to live with forever, but I am afraid that if this information is made public, that my family and close friends will be ostracised and laughed at."

Jay said he met Mikhy Farrera Brochez and his doctor-partner Ler Teck Siang - the men behind the leak - in 2014. His impression of both were "decent", "gentlemanly" and "fun-loving".

Related Story Data of 14,200 with HIV leaked online by American fraudster who was deported from here

The Ministry of Health also revealed that some 1,900 names in the leaked data were of people who had already died.

Ms C. Koh, 31, told the Straits Times that she suspects her late brother, who passed away due to HIV-related medical complications in 2016, might be in the list.

But her family has not received any information on what to do if their deceased family member's data has been leaked.

"After my brother passed, my father and I thought that this situation could be put to bed. We are very concerned that his data - including our home address - might be spread online by malicious people," Ms Koh said.

"This is opening old wounds for us, and the idea that my late brother's personal data is, even now, not secure, is very disturbing. We want to know why people like him are being targeted."