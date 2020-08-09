Leading the commemoration of Singapore's bicentennial: Gene Tan

Mr Gene Tan said being involved in the bicentennial was like "winning the prize of a lifetime".
MR GENE TAN

Senior Director (Special Duties), National Library Board

Public Administration Medal (Silver )

When he was handed the task of leading Singapore's year-long bicentennial commemoration last year, Mr Gene Tan felt a heavy responsibility. "This was a priceless chance to move the needle on how Singaporeans see ourselves and our history," said Mr Tan, 50.

The slate of activities, which included talks, tours and exhibitions, ended up surpassing expectations, with the run of the flagship Bicentennial Experience - a showcase telling 700 years of Singapore history through sets, live performances and multimedia - being extended for three more months.

Mr Tan, who also worked on the Singapore Memory Project and the Future Of Us exhibition that was part of the SG50 celebrations in 2015, said being involved in the bicentennial was like "winning the prize of a lifetime".

"Timing, circumstances, technology and years of research came together with a team of stupendously talented and driven people," he said.

