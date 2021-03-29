Leadership reshuffle at PSP sees 6 new faces, more women

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) reshuffled its leadership at its second party conference, with six new faces and more women voted into its 12-member Central Executive Committee (CEC) yesterday.

Four of the new faces are candidates who had contested last year's election: psychiatrist Ang Yong Guan, chartered accountant Kayla Low, lawyer Wendy Low, and technologist Harish Pillay.

Dr Ang and Ms Kayla Low had contested the single-member constituencies of Marymount and Yio Chu Kang respectively, while Ms Wendy Low and Mr Pillay had contested Tanjong Pagar GRC.

Ms Wendy Low is also the head of the PSP's women's wing.

The other new CEC members are Ms Jess Chua and Mr Phang Yew Huat.

PSP founder Tan Cheng Bock, Mr Wang Swee Chuang, Mr Francis Yuen, Ms Peggie Chua, as well as Non-Constituency MPs Hazel Poa and Leong Mun Wai, have been re-elected to the CEC.

The committee will serve for two years till March 2023.

The conference was held at the party headquarters in Bukit Timah Shopping Centre and its branch in Tannery Lane, with the two locations connected through teleconferencing platform Zoom.

A party spokesman said that the new CEC will meet this week to appoint office holders, and the party will announce new appointments on Thursday.

Under the party's Constitution, the committee can co-opt up to six more people in the future, totalling 18 members. There were 17 members in the CEC previously.

Among the members who are no longer on the CEC is Mr Michael Chua, a Tanjong Pagar GRC candidate in last year's election who was PSP's organising secretary.

Former Nee Soon GRC candidate and PSP treasurer S. Nallakaruppan, as well as Mr Abdul Rahman Mohamad, who ran in Chua Chu Kang GRC, are also out.

Last July, Mr Leong and Ms Poa stepped down from leadership positions in the party to focus on their parliamentary duties.

Mr Leong was the assistant secretary-general of the party, while Ms Poa was the vice-chairman.