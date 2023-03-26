Leadership changes for PSP, with chief Francis Yuen stepping down

SINGAPORE - The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has voted in its new Central Executive Committee (CEC) at the party’s conference on March 26, with secretary-general Francis Yuen among three officeholders who had stepped down.

Party founder and chairman, Dr Tan Cheng Bock, topped the list of 12 names that PSP released on Sunday afternoon.

Vice-chairman Wang Swee Chuang and youth wing head Jess Chua stepped down, in what appears to be a significant leadership refresh.

PSP said Mr Yuen had been appointed executive chairman of an overseas public listed company, and that his new commitments made it difficult for him to lead the party.

“Hence, he has made the difficult decision to step down from the current position as secretary-general and remain as a member,” said the statement.

Speaking to The Straits Times, Mr Yuen said it was a tough but right decision to make way for others.

“I am expected to spend an extended period of time overseas, and it is important for the party to have full-time leadership, especially going into the next election,” he said.

The 73-year-old said he is proud of the party’s progress so far, and that the party structure, processes and systems are in place. “I am happy with the new line-up, and I believe the new CEC will be able to bring it to the next level.”

Besides Dr Tan, the new CEC includes business consultant Abas Kasmani and technologist Harish Pillay, who both contested Tanjong Pagar GRC in GE2020 and psychiatrist Ang Yong Guan, who contested in Marymount.

Non-constituency MPs Leong Mun Wai and Hazel Poa remain on the CEC. The others on the list are Mr Jeffrey Khoo, Mr Nadarajah Loganathan, Ms Peggie Chua, Mr Phang Yew Huat, Ms Chika Tan and Ms Wendy Low.

The new CEC will serve for two years till March 2025. It plans to meet on March 29 to decide on CEC members’ roles.