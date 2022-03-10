Le Le, first panda cub born in S'pore, joins mum at Giant Panda Forest exhibit

SINGAPORE - Le Le, the first panda cub born in Singapore, joined his mother Jia Jia inside her exhibit at the Giant Panda Forest at River Wonders on Thursday morning (March 10).

Le Le was born to Kai Kai and Jia Jia at the River Safari on Aug 14 last year, after the giant pandas' seventh breeding season. They began mating in 2015.

The male cub's name is derived from the old Chinese term "shi le po", which refers to Singapore, and was announced on Dec 29 last year.

Le Le, who is almost seven months old, weighs about 16kg.

On Thursday, an information board with Le Le's details was unveiled at the Giant Panda Forest. Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat and Ambassador of the People's Republic of China, Mr Hong Xiaoyong, were present at the event.