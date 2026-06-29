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LC Nursing Home, located at 2 Jalan Ulu Siglap, was found to have serious and systemic lapses in complying with Healthcare Services Act requirements.

SINGAPORE – LC Nursing Home in Siglap will have its licence to provide nursing home services revoked on Nov 23, with the Health Ministry (MOH) deploying on June 29 an interim care team to ensure residents continue to be properly cared for.

The nursing home, located at 2 Jalan Ulu Siglap, was found to have serious and systemic lapses in complying with Healthcare Services Act requirements, said MOH in a statement on June 29.

The 78 current residents will be transferred to other nursing homes, said the ministry, which served LC Nursing Home the notice of revocation of its licence to operate a 93-bed facility on June 29.

Lapses found during audits of the nursing home include inadequate clinical and nursing care, failure to provide adequate basic care to residents, inadequate infection prevention and control practices and failure to ensure a safe environment, MOH said.

More to come.