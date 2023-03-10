Lazarus Island ‘tiny houses’: Promotional rates from $199, public can start booking from May 1

SINGAPORE - Those looking for a quick staycation out of mainland Singapore to reconnect with nature, can do so in tiny houses on Lazarus Island from $199 per night from May 1.

The five tiny houses, measuring between 150 to 170 sq ft, will be open for the public to book from May, said co-founder of the operator Big Tiny Jeff Yeo, adding that two of the units will be pet friendly.

This comes after the announcement in Parliament on Feb 28 that five low-carbon “tiny houses” will be built on Lazarus, marking the first accommodation built on the island for short-term stay.

They are also part of a series of initiatives by Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) to transform the island into a “light touch” destination over the next three years for visitors to experience its rustic charm while minimising their impact on the environment, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan told Parliament on Feb 28.

Mr Yeo said that more than 600 people have registered their interest in booking the accommodation, and that the company was surprised and heartened by the positive response since the announcement.

“We hope to be able to bring them the very exact, if not better, experience that we have been providing our guests in Australia, New Zealand, Italy, Taiwan and Malaysia for the past few years of operating this business,” he said.