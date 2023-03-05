Lazarus Island can be an ‘eco-classroom’ while fostering tourism: Nature groups

SINGAPORE - Nature groups say Lazarus Island has the potential to become a role model for eco-tourism – as long as new developments planned for the island continue to be led by guidelines for the protection and understanding of nature.

This will require developers of the island to continue to closely collaborate with the nature community to minimise harm to the environment and also ensure activities planned for the island have an educational component.

These groups spoke to The Straits Times following the announcement at the Government’s Budget debate last week that five “tiny homes” will be available for bookings on the southern island from April. It will be the first time accommodation will be provided on the 47ha island.

Known as Tiny Away Escape @ Lazarus Island, each unit comes equipped with green features, and the homes are part of initiatives by the Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) to transform the island into a “light-touch” eco-tourism location.

Other new amenities and activities, such as a convenience store, overnight glamping and non-motorised water activities, will be launched in phases by around June.

Lazarus Island is a small island in Singapore’s Southern Islands known for its tranquil and beautiful beaches with clean white sand and clear waters. The island is frequented as a recreational hot spot for day trippers, and its lagoon is often where recreational boaters stop to frolic in the water.

It currently only has basic public amenities such as toilets, shelters, benches and rubbish bins.

It is connected to St John’s Island by a causeway, and there are daily ferries from Marina South Pier to St John’s Island between 9am and 6pm.

St John’s Island is also the site of several aquaculture and marine research facilities, such as St John’s Island National Marine Laboratory (SJINML) managed by the National University of Singapore, which has a gallery that the public can visit for free.

Ms Sam Shu Qin, co-founder of non-profit organisation Our Singapore Reefs, said: “As land gets more scarce, even locations like St John’s and Lazarus that once predominantly used to be for research need to become more multi-use... However, this new site can be a test to see if we can manage such development while taking care of the environment.”

She added: “If nature groups are able to work closely with the developers to do that in a carefully calibrated way, this place could be a role model for eco-tourism, and can give the nature community the confidence that development and conservation can co-exist in Singapore.”

Mr Stephen Beng, chairman of Friends of the Marine Park, said that while he welcomes less-intrusive forms of lodging such as mini-homes and camping, other outreach and education efforts to strengthen a “conservation culture” in visitors to the island are required.

He said programmes planned for the islands should all have an educational component that teaches participants how to interact with nature in a thoughtful and positive way.

For instance, Friends of Marine Park conducts regular cleanups and intertidal walks on St John’s Island that also inform participants of the impacts of pollution on coastal ecology. The group is in the midst of planning more nature-based activities at Bendera Bay.

Mr Beng said: “What we’re after is how to role-model responsible ways to protect nature through whatever activities we enjoy... The hope is that these activities can be a good ‘eco-class’ on how to have fun while also being mindful of the environment.”

He added: “Our hope is for visitors to take this conservation ethic we have at the Sisters’ Islands Marine Park to any natural destination that they visit.”