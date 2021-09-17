Lawyers: Act makes clear freelancers own rights to works they create

Mr Cyril Chua, the director of Robinson law firm, said the change to the Copyright Act makes clear the authors own the copyright to their work.

In the case of wedding photography, copyright to the photos will now rest with the photographer by default.

"With the photographer owning the copyright, he would have the rights to use and edit the photos. Couples who do not want their wedding pictures to be used without their consent have to reach an agreement with the photographer," said Mr Chua.

The couple may now need the photographer's permission to distribute electronic or print copies of the pictures to their friends, he added.

"The couple should resolve all these issues with the photographer before commissioning the photos."

Mr Bryan Tan, a telecommunications, media and technology partner at Pinsent Masons, said the law will now give YouTube creators, designers, photographers and videographers, who are freelancers, more control over their work.

"While the wedding photographers are taking the limelight now, the true focus is on the gig and creator economy, which is far bigger."

Mr Lau Kok Keng, partner and head of intellectual property, sports and gaming at Rajah & Tann Singapore, said one possible filter-down effect from the Bill's passing is that employees, such as researchers or graphic designers, may now lobby for ownership of copyright to the works they create in the course of their employment.

"This is notwithstanding that they are hired on contracts of service, as opposed to the commissioned photographers who are independent contractors," noted Mr Lau.