Lawyer Samuel Seow Theng Beng referred to Disciplinary Tribunal for misconduct probe

Lawyer Samuel Seow Theng Beng is to face a Disciplinary Tribunal investigating his conduct after two videos posted online last year showed him in an altercation with a female staff member.

Despite a complaint being made and withdrawn in May last year, Law Society president Gregory Vijayendran said the society's governing council had unanimously referred information touching upon the conduct of Seow to the chairman of the inquiry panel.

This panel reviews complaints and can recommend either dismissal or sanctions such as a warning, reprimand or penalty.

More serious cases are escalated to the Disciplinary Tribunal appointed by the Chief Justice, and the Law Society prosecutes the case.

"The matter is now pending before the Disciplinary Tribunal," Senior Counsel Vijayendran added yesterday.

"The Law Society will, in due course, as mandated under the Legal Profession Act, publish the findings and determination of the Disciplinary Tribunal in the Singapore Law Gazette when the matter has been determined," he said.

K. C. Vijayan