Lawyer and opposition politician Lim Tean to be charged in court for criminal breach of trust, unlawful stalking

SINGAPORE - Lawyer and opposition politician Lim Tean will be charged in court on Thursday (May 12) with criminal breach of trust, unlawful stalking and acting as an advocate or solicitor without a valid practising certificate.

He is alleged to have misappropriated $30,000 that was awarded to a former client as settlement in respect of a motor injury civil suit and entrusted to him in November 2019, said the police in a statement on Tuesday (May 10).

The unlawful stalking charge relates to his alleged harassment of a former employee in 2020, while she was working at his law firm, Carson Law Chambers.

And he purportedly acted as an advocate or solicitor without a valid practising certificate on 66 separate occasions between April 1 and June 9 last year.

The police also said investigations against Mr Lim for other matters are ongoing.

If guilty of criminal breach of trust, Mr Lim can be punished with life imprisonment or jail of up to 20 years and a fine.

He can also be jailed for up to a year, or fined up to $5,000, or face both penalties, if found guilty of unlawful stalking.

If guilty of being an unauthorised person acting as an advocate or solicitor, Mr Lim can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $25,000, or both.