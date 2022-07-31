Lawyer and former MP Alvin Yeo dies after 2-year battle with cancer

Lawyer and former MP Alvin Yeo died at home yesterday morning after a two-year battle with cancer. He was 60.

He was an MP for Hong Kah GRC from 2006 to 2011 and for Chua Chu Kang GRC from 2011 to 2015.

Law firm WongPartnership, where Mr Yeo was chairman and senior partner, announced his passing in a statement, saying it was mourning the death of its co-founder. Details about his death were kept brief.

Fellow lawyers and politicians paid tribute to Mr Yeo.

Mr Yee Chia Hsing, who succeeded Mr Yeo in Chua Chu Kang GRC in 2015, said in a post on Facebook: "It's with much sadness that I received news that former Nanyang MP, Mr Alvin Yeo, had passed on this morning after battling cancer for the last two years."

He added: "Residents remember him fondly, and he is the perfect gentleman."

Incumbent Chua Chu Kang MP Low Yen Ling, who worked with Mr Yeo when she joined in 2011, said he was like a big brother to her.

Ms Low, who is Minister of State for Trade and Industry, and for Culture, Community and Youth, said: "We had regular lunches before Covid-19. When I received news that he was battling cancer two years ago, I stayed in touch with Alvin, cheering him on and keeping him in my prayers."

She added: "I often looked forward to listening to his thoughtful and insightful speeches in Parliament. His example as a caring MP and colleague will always stay fresh in my heart and mind."

On Facebook, Mr Alex Yam, an MP for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, highlighted Mr Yeo's accomplishments as a lawyer, including his appointment as senior counsel of the Supreme Court in 2000 at the age of 37 - the youngest ever.

Mr Yam said: "While he towered over everyone with his height, he was gentle at heart, a big brother who guided and treated me with great kindness."

After being called to the Bar in 1988, Mr Yeo had an illustrious career. He advised on and dealt with many landmark disputes, said WongPartnership, including defending a US$282 million (S$389 million) claim for a bank in Singapore's largest private banking suit.

He also represented the firm as counsel with the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes in the first of such cases to be handled by a Singapore firm. He successfully defended a claim over the seizure of shares in a mining company with more than US$1.5 billion in assets.

Mr Yeo was inducted into the Hall of Fame by Legal 500 in 2021.

WongPartnership founder, Senior Counsel Wong Meng Meng, described Mr Yeo as a partner, confidant and adviser to him when they set up the firm in 1992.

He said: "(He was) completely unflappable, and always looking after those who work with him."

Another colleague at the firm, Mr Chou Sean Yu, described Mr Yeo as a hardworking lawyer who enjoyed life and could hold a conversation with anyone on any topic. An avid Arsenal fan, Mr Yeo would make time to watch football matches, said Mr Chou, 52, recalling watching live football matches in England with him.

Mr Chou added: "He had a very casual mannerism and everyone in the firm would call him 'Alvin', setting the tone for us at work."