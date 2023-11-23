Lawsuits and libel: Timeline of key developments involving Raffles Town Club

SINGAPORE – After nearly three decades in a prime Bukit Timah location, Raffles Town Club (RTC) will vacate its long-time home before its lease ends on Oct 17, 2026.

The site will be redeveloped for residential housing, said the Singapore Land Authority and Urban Redevelopment Authority on Nov 20.

The Straits Times traces the rise and fall of the luxury haven that was once touted as one of the most exclusive clubs in Singapore.

March 1996: Raffles Town Club site secured for $100 million

Europa Holdings, well known at the time for operating food and nightlife entertainment businesses, successfully bid for the Bukit Timah site for $100.1 million – more than double the next closest offer of $46.6 million.

Europa chief Dennis Foo – dubbed the king of Singapore nightlife and the man behind iconic nightspots like St James Power Station and Shanghai Dolly – said the cost of the project was justified by the membership prices of existing clubs. “We have done our calculations and have cause for celebration,” he said at the time.

November 1996: Membership launched

Memberships were by-invitation only, and cost $28,000. At the time, an ordinary membership, for instance, at the Singapore Recreation Club could be bought for about $49,500. Raffles Town Club membership was touted as “exclusive” and “limited”. It was later found to have accepted 19,000 applications.

March 2000: Club officially opens, hits first bump

Despite launching its membership being priced at $28,000 and reaching highs of $40,000 over subsequent years, prices dipped almost immediately.

Five months into its opening, people were selling their memberships for $15,000 to $16,000. Club managers said buyers no longer viewed club memberships as investments.

September 2000: Peter Lim sues club shareholders Lawrence Ang and William Tan for reneging on deal

Former remisier Peter Lim sued key Europa shareholders Lawrence Ang and William Tan for failing to honour a verbal agreement to give him a 40 per cent stake in the company.

The agreement, which was made after Mr Lim helped to finance the project by pumping in some $30 million in 1996, also included giving a 10.1 per cent stake to Europa director Dennis Foo.

Mr Ang, the executive chairman of the club, and Mr Tan said the agreement was different. In their telling, Mr Lim had agreed to invest $20 million in return for a 20 per cent stake in the club and the company. This stake was later increased to 39.21 per cent.

The case was resolved in April 2001 when Mr Ang and a third party – later revealed to be future owners Lin Jian Wei and Margaret Tung – agreed to pay Mr Lim and Mr Foo $50 million for their stakes in the club and companies in an out-of-court settlement, according to sources.

June 2001: RTC changes hands

Two of the seven RTC directors, Chinese investor Mr Lin and Singaporean businesswoman Ms Tung, bought the company’s remaining shares from Mr Ang.

The co-owners had previously bought half of the shares from Mr Lim and Mr Foo in an out-of-court settlement.

In July, the five remaining directors stepped down from their posts and assumed roles as members of a new advisory committee to the board.