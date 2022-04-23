Lawrence Wong attends Financial Action Task Force ministerial meeting in US

SINGAPORE - Finance Minister Lawrence Wong attended the ministerial meeting of Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog, in Washington, on Thursday (April 21).
Mr Wong, who is in the United States from April 16 to Monday (April 25), said in a Facebook post on Saturday (April 23) that he also caught up with other leaders like Dr Marcus Pleyer, current FATF president, Canada Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland and Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.
Mr Wong attended the ministerial meeting with Mr T. Raja Kumar, who has served as Senior Advisor (International) at the Ministry of Home Affairs since 2015, and is the current head of Singapore's delegation to FATF.
Mr Raja, 60, will assume the post of FATF president on July 1 for a fixed two-year term. Singapore has been a member of the task force since 1992, and this will be the first time the country is taking on the presidency.
Mr Raja has also been a member of the Steering Group, which provides advice to the FATF president, since July 2018.
He has also served as co-chairman of the National Interagency Committee on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism since January 2015, and has driven Singapore's efforts to meet FATF standards.
He also co-led the Republic's FATF 4th round Mutual Evaluation in 2015.
Mr Wong wrote: "Together with the members of FATF, Singapore will continue to play our part in the global fight against money laundering and terrorist financing."
FATF is an inter-governmental body established in 1989 that sets international standards to prevent and combat money laundering, terrorism and proliferation financing.
These standards are aimed at helping governments deal with proceeds from transactions of illegal drugs, human trafficking and other crimes.
FATF also works to stop funding for weapons of mass destruction.
It also evaluates and monitors member jurisdictions to ensure they implement FATF standards fully and effectively.
The ministers of FATF published a declaration on Thursday, reiterating their declaration from 2019 that they will deepen their engagement as ministers by meeting every two years, starting in 2022, to set out FATF's strategic direction for the next two years.
During the FATF meeting, the ministers reviewed FATF's progress since it adopted its open-ended mandate in 2019.
They adopted a declaration to set the strategic direction for the grouping from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2024.
It adopted strengthened FATF standards in March this year on the beneficial ownership of legal persons, which include establishment of beneficial ownership registries or other mechanisms that also provide authorities with efficient access to accurate and updated information on the beneficial owners of companies.
"These changes will materially improve transparency, enhance international cooperation, and prevent abuse of corporate structures," said the FATF ministers in the declaration.