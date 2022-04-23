Lawrence Wong attends Financial Action Task Force ministerial meeting in US

SINGAPORE - Finance Minister Lawrence Wong attended the ministerial meeting of Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog, in Washington, on Thursday (April 21).

Mr Wong, who is in the United States from April 16 to Monday (April 25), said in a Facebook post on Saturday (April 23) that he also caught up with other leaders like Dr Marcus Pleyer, current FATF president, Canada Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland and Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.

Mr Wong attended the ministerial meeting with Mr T. Raja Kumar, who has served as Senior Advisor (International) at the Ministry of Home Affairs since 2015, and is the current head of Singapore's delegation to FATF.

Mr Raja, 60, will assume the post of FATF president on July 1 for a fixed two-year term. Singapore has been a member of the task force since 1992, and this will be the first time the country is taking on the presidency.

Mr Raja has also been a member of the Steering Group, which provides advice to the FATF president, since July 2018.

He has also served as co-chairman of the National Interagency Committee on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism since January 2015, and has driven Singapore's efforts to meet FATF standards.

He also co-led the Republic's FATF 4th round Mutual Evaluation in 2015.